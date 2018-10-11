Ireland U21's qualification hopes end in Israel with defeat

The Republic of Ireland under 21's hopes of qualifying for the European Championships are all but over.

Noel King's side went down 3-1 away to Israel in Group 5 this afternoon.

For Ireland to finish second and secure a possible playoff berth, they need Norway to lose to both Germany and Azerbaijan and themselves to beat Germany away on Tuesday.

Goals from Gavriel Kanichowsky, Yarden Mordehai Cohen and Jonathan Cohen sealed the victory for the home side despite Ronan Hale's fantastic second-half equaliser.

"It was a strange game. We weren't really at it in the first-half and they've created a number of chances. Despite that, we should go in level if we take our chances," said U21 Head Coach Noel King.

I thought we were much better in the second-half and we looked like we were the team which would go on to win the game. It's a fantastic finish from Ronan who did really well when he came on and we continued to create chances.

"It's a really unfortunate goal to concede at a crucial time. It's a tough defeat for the players to take but they'll learn from this experience as we look towards the Germany on Tuesday."

Israel: Assaf Tzur, Yosef Raz Meir, Yarden Mordehai Cohen, Idan Nachmias (C), Amit Bitton, Neta Lavi, Yonatan Cohen, Shon Zalman Weissman, Or Dasa, Gavriel Kanichowsky (Maxim Plakushchenko 74), Moti Barshazky (Shay Golan 84).

Republic of Ireland: Kieran O'Hara, Corey Whelan, Danny Kane, Ryan Delaney (Jamie McGrath 84), Ryan Sweeney, Liam Kinsella, Josh Cullen (C), Harry Charsley, Jordan Shipley (Ronan Hale 58), Reece Grego-Cox (Jake Mulraney 84), Ronan Curtis.

