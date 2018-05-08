Ireland U17s secure first European Championship victory with win over Denmark

Ireland 1 Denmark 0

Ireland got their Under 17 European Championship campaign right back on track this afternoon with a crucial win over Denmark at St George’s Park, thanks to an early goal from Troy Parrott.

Ireland came flying out of the blocks and went ahead in just the fourth minute. Sean Brennan expertly switched the play to find Adam O’Reilly in space. O’Reilly found Troy Parrott out wide, the Tottenham Hotspur forward then cut inside and drove a right footed strike past Daniel Andersen in the Danish goal.

Ireland's Troy Parrott celebrates scoring the first goal of the game. Picture: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The second half started lively once again with two clear cut chances for Ireland. First Adam Idah and then Troy Parrott both went close to extending the lead but both efforts went narrowly over the crossbar.

Ultimately it was the early goal that was decisive as Ireland head into a final group game on Friday against Bosnia & Herzegovina with it all to play for.

Republic of Ireland: Corcoran; Ledwidge, McEntee; Collins ©, Connell; Knight, Brennan (Coffey 41), O’Reilly (McEneff 66); Wright (Thompson 58), Idah, Parrott.

Denmark: Andersen; Lassen (Sorensen 53), Jensen, Anker, Rafn Petersen (Andersen 65); Christensen, Frendrup, Isaksen, Pedersen, Rose-Villadsen; Brajanac (Rimmen 53).

Referee: Zbynek Proske (CZE)

Group C Fixtures/Results

Denmark 2-3 Bosnia & Herzegovina, Saturday 5 May, Loughborough University Stadium

Republic of Ireland 0-2 Belgium, Saturday 5 May, Loughborough University Stadium.

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Denmark, Tuesday 8 May, St. George's Park.

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Belgium, 7pm Tuesday 8 May, Rotherham United

Belgium v Denmark, 1pm Friday 11 May, Chesterfield FC

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Republic of Ireland, 1pm Friday 11 May, St. George's Park. SOLD OUT