Ireland U17s secure European Championship spot with 100% qualifying record

Poland 0-1 Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland Under-17s have won their final qualifier for the UEFA Under-17 European Championships against Poland.

A penalty from Troy Parrott eight minutes into the second-half guaranteed three points and top spot in Group 3 with their 1-0 win.

The win also ensured that Ireland will be the only team to qualify for the championships with six wins from six in the qualifying and elite rounds.

Under-17 Head Coach Colin O'Brien was delighted to end the campaign unbeaten.

"It's been a fantastic campaign. There was a lot of tension today with Poland looking to qualify too. The crowd were trying to get behind their team from the off.

"People in the squad are playing for places for the European Championships now. We made changes today and those player impressed. It's all about making the squad stronger ahead of the Finals.

"The players can enjoy the next few days, but then the focus starts on the Finals. It's a great day today for youth football in Ireland.

The draw for the Finals takes place in England on April 5.

Republic of Ireland: Kian Clarke; Max Murphy, Oisin McEntee, Nathan Collins (capt), Kameron Ledwidge; Tyreik Wright (Sean Brennan 64), Adam O’Reilly, Jason Knight, Troy Parrott (Callum Thompson 78); Barry Coffey, Jordan McEneff (Adam Idah 55)

Poland: Marcel Lotka; Karol Smajdor, Wiktor Pleśnierowicz (capt), Maik Nawrocki, Michał Bogacz (Olaf Kobacki 59); Paweł Żuk (Mateusz Żukowski 55), Michał Karbownik, Javier Hyjek (Szymon Czyż 67), Patryk Richert; Mateusz Bogusz, Bartosz Bida

Referee: Ivar Orri Kristjansson (ISL)