Ireland U17s eliminated in cruellest fashion as goalie sent off after saving decisive penalty

The Republic of Ireland have lost their U17 European Championship quarter final in the most cruel fashion.

After forcing penalties with the Netherlands in a 1-1 draw in Chesterfield, Ireland looked poised to take the penalty shoot-out to sudden death with goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran saving Holland’s fifth spot-kick from Daishawn Redan to seemingly keep his side’s hopes alive – only to be issued his second yellow card from referee Zbynek Proske for allegedly coming off his line.

Ireland have been eliminated in bizarre, controversial fashion at the U17 Euros after goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran was shown a second yellow card for moving off his line too early during the penalty shootout https://t.co/O48xsGehPh pic.twitter.com/yroYmS84ca — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) May 14, 2018

A distraught Corcoran was forced to hand his goalkeepers’ shirt to defender Oisin McEntee, but Redan made no mistake with his second attempt to send the Dutch through to the semi-finals.

Defender Oisin McEntee could not save the retaken penalty (Mike Egerton/PA)

As the Dutch wheeled away in triumph after a 5-4 victory, Irish officials remonstrated with the referee and senior team boss Martin O’Neill marched onto the pitch to take issue with the decision.

Republic of Ireland’s senior team manager Martin O’Neill confronts the referee (Mike Egerton/PA)

Republic had forced their way back into the match after the Dutch capped a spell of dominance by grabbing the lead in the 62nd minute with a powerful header by Liam van Gelderen.

The U17 European Championships quarter-final has gone to penalties. It finishes Netherlands 1-1 Republic of Ireland in normal time thanks to this equaliser from Troy Parrott https://t.co/O48xsGehPh pic.twitter.com/xJPA6s79LD — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) May 14, 2018

But the Irish were level almost immediately when a clever one-two between Troy Parrott and Jason Knight in the box resulting in the former sweeping home a superb shot.

Ireland's Tyriek Wright in action against Jurien Maduro of the Netherlands at the Proact Stadium in Chesterfield, England. Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Sportsfile

- Digital desk