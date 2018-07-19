Ireland to play England in historic four-day Test at Lord's

Ireland's cricket team will play a historic four-day Test against England next year.

The fixture was confirmed by Cricket Ireland this morning and the Test will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground from 24-27 July 2019.

William Porterfield in action against Pakistan last May. Picture: Inpho

It will be Ireland's first ever Test match against England.

Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said: "Coming soon after our competitive inaugural men’s Test against Pakistan in May, the confirmation of this news is incredibly exciting for Irish players and fans alike, and further demonstrates the growing status of Ireland as a front-line nation in the world game."

"In 2017 we played in front of a 25,000-strong crowd at Lord’s in a one-day international, which was a special day for Irish cricket.

To return to the world’s most famous cricket ground only two years later to play our first Test against England will be a truly remarkable occasion and a reward for the many people on and off the field that have driven Irish cricket forward over recent decades.

"When we set our sights on Test status it was games like this that we envisioned, and we have always believed that our passionate, sport-loving island can play its part in expanding cricket’s global reach."

NEWS: We're heading to Lord's! We are delighted with the @ECB_cricket announcement today of a Test match between Ireland and England to be played at @HomeOfCricket in July 2019. Read more here 👉 https://t.co/ixeJ1uPXCu #BackingGreen pic.twitter.com/yXp0GueCP2 — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) July 19, 2018

Ireland Test and one-day team captain William Porterfield said it will be a memorable occasion.

It’s matches like these that players dream about – to play at Lord’s in 2017 in a one-day match was special, but to play a Test will be truly memorable.

"Our first Test against Pakistan in May was an historic occasion but has only served to increase the players’ hunger to challenge themselves again in this arena."

Ireland were granted full membership by the International Cricket Council last year and played a historic first test against Pakistan last May.

The Test against England will be preceded by a one-day international between the sides on May 3, 2019.

Tickets details for the game will be announced in early 2019.