Ireland to make statement with rainbow flag squad numbers to support LGBT

The Ireland kit will carry a rainbow flag when the Boys in Green face the USA in Saturday's friendly in Dublin.

The squad numbers on the back of each jersey will feature rainbow colours in support of the LGBT and LGBT rights.

The FAI tweeted a picture of John O'Shea's jersey for tomorrow's game with a statement that read:

"The back of tomorrow’s match kit. Not just a number, this is a statement. Ireland, supporting #LGBT rights. #EqualGame #COYBIG #COYGIG #IRLUSA"

Many have taken to social media to praise the gesture.

Saturday's game against the US will be a special occasion for O'Shea as it will be his 118th and final appearance for his country.