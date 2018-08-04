Ireland through to first-ever Hockey World Cup Final

Ireland are through to a first-ever Hockey World Cup Final.

Ireland's Anna O'Flanagan celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game with teammates during the Vitality Women's Hockey World Cup Semi Final match at The Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo

The girls in green have progressed to tomorrows decider after beating Spain 3-2 on penalties.

Anna O'Flanagan put the Irish in front after just 3 minutes of the game, but Alecia Magaz levelled the tie in the third as the game went to penalties.

The opening round of penalties finished 2-2 with Gillian Pinder and Chloe Wotkins scoring for Ireland.

In a sudden death shootout - Spain missed their opening penalty, with Gillian Pinder successfully converting a second penalty to send Ireland through to a first ever Hockey World Cup Final.

They will face either Australia or the defending champions, The Netherlands - who play in the other semi this afternoon.

Ireland were 16th in the world rankings going into the tournament.

President Michael D Higgins is thanking them, on behalf of the people of Ireland, for their incredible achievements.

President Higgins has congratulated the Irish women’s #hockey team: pic.twitter.com/tdOwV9qjOg — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 4, 2018

He says the players, coach and support staff have overcome great difficulties, on and off the pitch, and have shown what team spirit, skill and dedication can accomplish.

President Higgins says we are all looking forward to a historic match on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Lord Mayor of Dublin says he will be organising a Civic Reception for the Irish women's hockey team.

Nial Ring is also congratulating the girls in green on their amazing performance against Spain.

- Digital Desk