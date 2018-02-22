Ireland team to play Wales: Furlong and Henderson miss out; Farrell starts at 13

Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson are two of the notable omissions in the Ireland team set to face Wales on Saturday.

Furlong picked up a hamstring injury after just four minutes against Italy two weeks ago, while Henderson is also missing with a hamstring injury.

Tadhg Furlong during Ireland rugby squad training at Carton House in Maynooth, Co Kildare. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile.

Head coach Joe Schmidt has called in Andrew Porter to start at tight-head while Devin Toner starts in the second-row alongside James Ryan.

Porter is joined by Cian Healy and Rory Best in the front-row while Peter O'Mahony, Dan Leavy and CJ Stander complete the pack.

There is an inexperienced pairing in the centre as Chris Farrell is drafted in to replace the injured Robbie Henshaw. The Munster man, with two caps to his name, joins four-times capped Bundee Aki in midfield.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton line out as half-backs while Schmidt retains the back three of Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale on the wings and Rob Kearney at full-back.