Ireland take home two bronze European medals after semi-final losses
11/06/2018 - 17:50:00Back to Boxing Sport Home
Ireland will leave the European Elite Women's Boxing Championship with a pair of bronze medals.
Michaela Walsh has lost her featherweight semi-final on points in a split decision to Russia's Daria Abramova in Sofia.
Earlier, Kellie Harrington lost her lightweight semi-final to Olympic bronze medalist Mira Potkonen.
Potkonen beat Katie Taylor at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
- Digital desk
Join the conversation - comment here