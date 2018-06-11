Ireland take home two bronze European medals after semi-final losses

Ireland will leave the European Elite Women's Boxing Championship with a pair of bronze medals.

Michaela Walsh has lost her featherweight semi-final on points in a split decision to Russia's Daria Abramova in Sofia.

Earlier, Kellie Harrington lost her lightweight semi-final to Olympic bronze medalist Mira Potkonen.

Potkonen beat Katie Taylor at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

File photo of Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh

- Digital desk