Ireland striker earns move to West Ham

Republic of Ireland striker Leanne Kiernan has earned a move to West Ham.

The 19-year-old Cavan-native leaves Shelbourne to sign for the FA Women's Super League side.

Kiernan scored a hat-trick as Shels claimed the FAI Women's Cup with a 5-0 win over Wexford Youths in 2016, before becoming a key member of Colin Bell's Ireland side.

“I'm delighted to be joining West Ham, as it's the next step in a brilliant adventure for me,” said Kiernan. "It's a big step over the water, but the girls are lovely and I'm really enjoying it.

"It's a great club to join. There is so much ambition to this club and I'm really looking forward to seeing how this season goes.

"It makes it a bit easier that everybody is in the same boat as me as we're new to West Ham. Everybody is friendly and it feels like home! We only arrived a few weeks ago, but it already feels like we've been friends for years as we all get on very well."

Digital Desk