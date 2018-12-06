Ireland stars return for Ulster's European clash with Scarlets

Captain Rory Best, Iain Henderson and Will Addison have all been named in Ulster's team for their Champions Cup clash against Scarlets on Friday.

The Ireland trio return having all been involved during the national sides clean sweep in the November Internationals.

Best starts at hooker alongside props Eric O'Sullivan and Marty Moore while Henderson is joined by Kieran Treadwell in the second-row.

Fellow Ireland star Jordi Murphy starts at openside flanker and fills the back row alongside Sean Reidy and Marcell Coetzee.

John Cooney will be hoping to continue his impressive form at scrum-half joining Billy Burns who wears No 10.

Stuart McCloskey, who featured in the November test against the US alongside Cooney starts in the centre along side Addison.

Jacob Stockdale, Henry Speight and Louis Ludik complete the team in the back three.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm at Parc y Scarlets.

Ulster team to play Scarlets:

(15-9): L Ludik; H Speight, W Addison, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney;

(1-8): E O’Sullivan, R Best (captain), M Moore, I Henderson, K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee;

Replacements (16-23): R Herring, K McCall, T O’Toole, M Rea, N Timoney, D Shanahan, J McPhillips, D Cave.