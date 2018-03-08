Ireland stars read mean tweets for International Women’s Day

Four Ireland internationals have tackled some stereotypes and sexist comments about women's football for International Women’s Day, writes Stephen Barry.

The quartet of Ireland stars took time out of their preparations for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Holland to read out some mean tweets about their game.

Bordeaux’s Niamh Fahey, Sophie Perry (Brighton Hove & Albion), Amber Barrett (Peamount Utd) and Claire O’Riordan (Wexford Youths) read out the tweets, but get in some strong replies too.

Plus, here's Stephanie Roche's Puskas Award-nominated goal, voted the second best in the world behind James Rodriguez in 2014, to disprove that first tweet...

As O’Riordan says: “We’ll just go out and prove them wrong!”

Three is encouraging Irish fans to answer #TheCallUp and get down to Tallaght to support the ‘Girls in Green’ in their crucial upcoming World Cup qualifying games against Slovakia (April 6th) and Netherlands (April 10th).