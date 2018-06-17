Ireland settle for stalemate with Scotland

Ireland could not fully capitalise on a brilliant 81 from Paul Stirling and had to settle for a tie against Scotland in their Tri-Nation T20 clash in Deventer, Holland.

Opener Stirling scored his runs from just 41 balls, hitting six sixes and five fours to set his side on course as they chased down Scotland's 185 for four.

MATCH RESULT: Ireland and Scotland play out a high-scoring tie! #BackingGreen pic.twitter.com/5O76LuVgnY — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) June 17, 2018

He departed well before the end by which stage Ireland needed just seven runs from the last over, yet they managed only six and lost the key wicket of dangerman Kevin O'Brien as Scotland's Safyaan Sharif frustrated them.

The Irish required three from the final ball to reach their target with four wickets remaining but Stuart Thompson and Stuart Poynter could only scramble two to leave the scores level.

Great finish between @Irelandcricket and @CricketScotland. Teams congratulate each other for a tied match. pic.twitter.com/ycOVstzAW6 — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) June 17, 2018

After earlier winning the toss and electing to bat, Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer scored 54 from 41 balls with support from fellow opener George Munsey, who contributed 46 from 25 deliveries in an innings which included two sixes and five fours.

Calum MacLeod, the hero of last week's victory over England, steered the Scots to the conclusion of their innings with an unbeaten 46.

Scotland play Holland in Amstelveen on Tuesday in the fifth match of the three-team series.

A quick run two... and it's a tie! What a game @Irelandcricket! pic.twitter.com/FzBLqRJReT — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) June 17, 2018

- Press Association