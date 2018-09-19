Ireland set to join bid to host the 2030 World Cup

The FAI are to join a feasibility study for the 2030 FIFA World Cup bid.

The Republic of Ireland could be part of a joint bid to host the 2030 tournament.

The FAI has released a statement that reads:

"Following recent positive discussions amongst all parties, it has been agreed that the Football Association of Ireland will join the English, Irish, Welsh and Scottish FAs in conducting a feasibility review into a potential joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup."

More to follow