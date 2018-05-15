Ireland set Pakistan target of 160 after centurion Kevin O'Brien bowled out on first ball

The Irish Cricket team have set Pakistan a target of 160 runs to win on the final day of their inaugural test match in Malahide.

The home side have completed their second innings with a total of 339.

Ireland lost centurion Kevin O'Brien to the first ball he faced on the final day of their historic Test with Pakistan.

The unbeaten 118 O'Brien made on Monday raised hopes of Ireland drawing, or even winning, their contest but he was unable to add to his overnight score when he unnecessarily went chasing a wide delivery from Mohammad Abbas and nicked through to slip.

O'Brien departed with Ireland 141 ahead with two second-innings wickets remaining.

It did not take Pakistan long to get those last two wickets and less than 40 minutes after play began, Ireland, who had been made to follow-on, were all out for 339.

Abbas bowled both Boyd Rankin, who played on when attempting to leave, and then Tyrone Kane, to give him innings figures of five for 66 and a match haul of nine for 110.

That meant Pakistan were left needing 160 to secure victory.