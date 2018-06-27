Ireland senior women’s team hoping to bounce back strong

The Irish senior women's basketball team are in action this evening at the Mardyke Arena UCC as they take on Luxembourg in the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries.

It is a must-win clash for the women in green after they lost out to Norway in a gripping clash at the Arena in Cork last night.

Head coach Mark Scannell admitted that they have a lot of work to do ahead of this evening’s clash with Luxembourg.

"Norway were a very good team," he said. "They shot the ball really well, they didn’t miss too much and they have two or three really top class pros who hurt us an awful lot.

"We have a lot of work to do in the next 24 hours to try and get this right or it will be a short tournament for us."

Meanwhile, the Ireland senior men’s team had a rest day on the opening game of the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries, having been drawn in the smaller group of three teams.

Tina Moen of Norway in action against Fiona O'Dwyer and Edel Thornton of Ireland during the FIBA 2018 Women's European Championships for Small Nations. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland will be hoping to get their campaign off to a winning start in San Marino as they face Malta at 2pm Irish time.

Looking ahead to the clash, Irish Senior Men’s Head Coach Pete Strickland weighed in on the Irish team’s progress: "Our preparation has been good, we have one more practice before the game and we’ll look to sew up our concepts."

Digital Desk