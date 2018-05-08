Ireland secure first European Championship victory with 1-0 win over Denmark

Ireland - 1

Denmark - 0

The Republic of Ireland's Under-17s have picked up the first win of their European Championship campaign.

A fifth-minute strike from Troy Parrott gave Colin O'Brien's side a 1-0 win over Denmark at St. George's Park.

It follows from Saturday's 2-nil defeat to a Belgium side that faces Bosnia this evening.

Ireland's final group game will be against Bosnia on Friday.