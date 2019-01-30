Ireland name U20s team to face England in Cork
Leinster centre David Hawkshaw will captain the Ireland Under-20s in their Six Nations opener with England in Cork on Friday evening.
He'll be partnered in midfield by Leinster teammate Liam Turner.
Out-half Harry Byrne will make his 11th under-20 appearance.
It's a starting fifteen shot-through with senior provincial experience, with the likes of flanker Scott Penny named in Noel McNamara's side.
Ireland U20s (v England):
15. Jake Flannery (Shannon RFC / Munster)
14. Conor Phillips (Young Munster RFC / Munster)
13. Liam Turner (Dublin University FC / Leinster)
12. David Hawkshaw (Clontarf FC / Leinster) Captain
11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution FC / Munster)
10. Harry Byrne (Lansdowne FC / Leinster)
9. Craig Casey (Shannon RFC / Munster)
1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster RFC / Munster)
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians RFC / Connacht)
3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University FC / Leinster)
4. Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC / Leinster)
5. Niall Murray (Buccaneers RFC / Connacht)
6. Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)
7. Scott Penny (UCD RFC / Leinster)
8. John Hodnett (UCC RFC / Munster)
Replacements:
16. John McKee (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)
17. Michael Milne (UCD RFC / Leinster)
18. Ryan Lomas (Galwegians RFC / Connacht)
19. Brian Deeny (Clontarf FC / Leinster)
20. David McCann (Banbridge RFC / Ulster)
21. Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College RFC / Munster)
22. Sean French (Cork Constitution FC / Munster)
23. Rob Russell (Dublin University FC / Munster)
