Ireland name U20s team to face England in Cork

Leinster centre David Hawkshaw will captain the Ireland Under-20s in their Six Nations opener with England in Cork on Friday evening.

He'll be partnered in midfield by Leinster teammate Liam Turner.

Out-half Harry Byrne will make his 11th under-20 appearance.

It's a starting fifteen shot-through with senior provincial experience, with the likes of flanker Scott Penny named in Noel McNamara's side.

Ireland U20s (v England):

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon RFC / Munster)

14. Conor Phillips (Young Munster RFC / Munster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University FC / Leinster)

12. David Hawkshaw (Clontarf FC / Leinster) Captain

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution FC / Munster)

10. Harry Byrne (Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon RFC / Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster RFC / Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians RFC / Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University FC / Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC / Leinster)

5. Niall Murray (Buccaneers RFC / Connacht)

6. Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

7. Scott Penny (UCD RFC / Leinster)

8. John Hodnett (UCC RFC / Munster)

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

17. Michael Milne (UCD RFC / Leinster)

18. Ryan Lomas (Galwegians RFC / Connacht)

19. Brian Deeny (Clontarf FC / Leinster)

20. David McCann (Banbridge RFC / Ulster)

21. Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College RFC / Munster)

22. Sean French (Cork Constitution FC / Munster)

23. Rob Russell (Dublin University FC / Munster)