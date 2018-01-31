Ireland name nine new caps in U20 team

There are nine new caps in the Ireland Under-20 team for their Six Nations opener against France on Friday.

Leinster out half Harry Byrne, Munster wing James McCarthy and Ulster flanker Matthew Dalton are among those who will be maketheir debuts in Bordeaux.

Harry Byrne

Tommy O'Brien will captain the side from the centre, while scrum half Johnny Stewart, who made his first start for Ulster against Leinster at the RDS earlier this month, will earn his 11th cap at Under-20 level.

"We’ve had a good build up over the past few months, and it’s an exciting time for the players as well as the coaching team," said head coach Noel McNamara.

"France is never an easy place to go to play, and we’re expecting a large and noisy crowd at the game, but it’s a good challenge for the players everyone involved is looking forward to getting the campaign underway on Friday night.”

Ireland U20s team:

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster) (4)

14. Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) (0)

13. David McCarthy (Garryowen/Munster) (4)

12. Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster) (5) Captain

11. James McCarthy (UL Bohemian/Munster) (0)

10. Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster) (0)

9. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) (10)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster) (4)

2. Ronan Kelleher (UCD/ Leinster) (8)

3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (0)

4. Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster) (0)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster) (0)

6. Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster) (0)

7. Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) (0)

8. Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster) (0)

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster0 (1)

17. James French (UCC RFC/Munster) (0)

18.Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster) (0)

19. Ronan Coffey (Shannon RFC/Munster) (0)

20. Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) (4)

21. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster) (0)

22. Angus Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) (1)

23. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (0)