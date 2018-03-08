Ireland lock Dan Tuohy joins Stade Francais

Ireland lock Dan Tuohy has signed a short-term deal with Stade Francais.

The 32-year-old has been signed by the Top 14 side as injury cover for Brandon Nansen.

Tuohy left Ulster for an injury-plagued spell at Bristol in 2016.

"I'd like to thank the supporters, players and staff during my time at the club. I wish Bristol Rugby every success for the future and hope to see them promoted. I leave on good terms and my feelings towards the club are positive," said Tuohy.

"I was born in Bristol and came back to the West Country - it was great to return home and be close to family. Professional sport takes its twists and turns and these things happen.

"I've really enjoyed my time here and, in particular, Pat [Lam] for letting me go on loan to Leicester Tigers earlier this season to get some gametime under my belt and head of medical services Rory [Murray] for working tirelessly with me during my rehabilitation."

Tuohy hasn't played for Ireland since 2015.