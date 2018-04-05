Ireland learn their opponents for Under-17 European Championships

The Republic of Ireland will face Belgium, Denmark and Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Under-17 European Championship.

The draw for the 16-team tournament took place at St George's Park in Staffordshire today, with Wayne Rooney drawing the balls alongside John Delaney, chairman of the UEFA youth and amateur football committee.

Colin O'Brien's side have been drawn in Group C for the tournament which will be held in England.

It kicks off on May 4th but Ireland will have to wait until the following day to get their campaign underway when they take on Belgium.

The top two in each group will progress to the quarter finals.

Ireland qualified for the tournament with a perfect record of six wins from six, and conceded just one goal.

Speaking following the draw, Ireland Head Coach Colin O'Brien said: "We're delighted to be here, we knew we were going to get tough opponents and that is exactly how it has turned out. We know our opponents now and we can start planning and preparing for the start of the tournament over the next four weeks.

The players have tough club programmes coming up, fingers crossed all players come in fit and fresh. To play in a major competition is a huge honour and we're looking forward to the challenge.

Spain won last year's championship, after beating World Cup winners England in a penalty shootout.

- Press Association and Digital Desk