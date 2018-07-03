Ireland international commits long-term future to Blackburn Rovers
Republic of Ireland international Darragh Lenihan has signed a four-year contract with Championship club Blackburn Rovers.
Lenihan made his debut for Martin O'Neill's side last month in the friendly clash with the USA - making history as the first man from county Meath to play international football in the process.
Brilliant news, as @Darragh_Lenihan commits his future to #Rovers. Get in!https://t.co/kO3Rff5KM7 pic.twitter.com/1nOkOweXy0— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) July 3, 2018
On the new deal which will see Lenihan at the Lancashire club until the summer of 2022, Rovers manager Tony Mowbray said: "Darragh is another piece of the jigsaw that we've been trying to do and I expect some more announcements to come on contracts in the coming weeks.
"But it's an important bit of business as he is someone who brings pace, power, mobility, desire, but he needs to get his career going and playing regularly.
"I'm really pleased he sees this club as a platform to play regular, consistent football over the next few years."
Blackburn Rovers open the new season on August 4 when they travel to Ipswich Town.
Lenihan will be hoping for regular first team football as he looks to cement his place in the Ireland squad ahead of the Euro2020 qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League.
