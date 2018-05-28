Ireland go down by two goals in France

The Republic of Ireland have suffered a 2-nil defeat to France in this evening's international friendly in Paris.

Martin O'Neill handed a senior Republic of Ireland debut to Blackburn defender Derrick Williams in tonight's friendly.

The 25-year-old lined up in a side which included only four of the men - Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, James McClean and Shane Long - who faced the same opposition in the last 16 at Euro 2016.

Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams and Shamrock Rovers forward Graham Burke also won their first caps for Ireland when they came on during the game.

France boss Didier Deschamps left N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba out of his starting line-up, but included fit-again Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy and named a front three of Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Nabil Fekir.

Two quickfire goals gave France a 2-0 lead at the interval against a Republic side that had only 17% possession.

It was largely one-way traffic in the French capital and Olivier Giroud gave the hosts a deserved lead in the 41st minute, stabbing home on the rebound after Seamus Coleman had cleared the Chelsea striker's header off the line.

France's second came courtesy of a goalkeeping error as Colin Doyle was unable to keep out a Nabil Fekir strike that went straight at him in the 44th minute.

The Republic were unable to mount a fightback in the second half as they were beaten 2-0.