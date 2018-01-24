Ireland fans were not happy with the UEFA Nations League draw

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn against Denmark and Wales in Group B4 of the brand-new UEFA Nations League, writes Stephen Barry.

Except, the all shiny and new competition is already feeling pretty familiar to Ireland fans.

As Martin O’Neill said: "It’s déjà vu for us."

Fans, still scarred by the 5-1 loss to the Danes, weren’t too keen on it all...

Not Denmark or Wales again 😕 pic.twitter.com/KAHqnUbCdu — RiskayyMinerr (@RiskyMiner) January 24, 2018

This is a bad dream — Jimmy the jab (@smitbhoy) January 24, 2018

Yawn..... can’t believe we got them ... again. — Fi Harte (@antibanter10) January 24, 2018

The Danes seemed somewhat happier...

Kinda seems like the irish are not celebrating like they did with the playoff draw haha. — Mads Nyrnberg (@NyrnZ) January 24, 2018

Although some Irish fans felt it was teed up for revenge...

First thought, “oh not again”. But YES!! Good games to test the team and keep them on their toes. — Barry Slemon (@slemon123) January 24, 2018

Revenge is coming #COYBIG — James Burrows 🇮🇪 (@JamesBurrows27) January 24, 2018

Wales fans seemed less enthused by the prospect of getting vengeance on Ireland...

It really isn’t. — Matt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@matthewjamesali) January 24, 2018

Exciting? Ok. — Gareth Kaye (@KayeGareth) January 24, 2018

League of Friendly’s it should be called ... — AL0000 (@allanlinton5168) January 24, 2018

Perhaps this idea would spice it all up...

UEFA have said that Ireland v Wales can be decided by a straight fight between Ryan Giggs and Roy Keane. #NationsLeague — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 24, 2018

If it all means fewer friendlies against Oman, we’ll take it!