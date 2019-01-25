Ireland fans allocated 800 tickets for Gibraltar game

The FAI have confirmed that the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 Qualifier at Gibraltar will take place at the Victoria Stadium on Saturday, March 23.

UEFA had been concerned about the standard of the 2,300 capacity ground but are satisfied with upgrades and improvements made to the stadium.

800 tickets will be made available to Irish supporters for the game.

The new ticketing allocation structure is as follows:

65% will be allocated to independent supporters who are members of Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Clubs and Fans' Direct.

20% will be distributed to supporters from affiliated football Leagues and more than 2,000 clubs which fall under their remit, Board and National Council members, players/staff, and Club Ireland members.

15% will be provided to supporters travelling with the FAI's official travel partner, Abbey Travel - these supporters have their details of match attendance at away games logged should they ever decide to apply independently for tickets.

The Confederation of Republic of Ireland Supporters Clubs welcomed the revised ticketing allocation structure.

"It is a great boost for Irish supporters and an extremely positive outcome achieved by strong and progressive discussions," a spokesperson said.

This is particularly welcome news as we look forward to showing our unwavering support to recently appointed manager Mick McCarthy and his team as they look to qualify for EURO 2020.

Home Games

March 26: Republic of Ireland v Georgia

June 10: Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar

September 5: Republic of Ireland v Switzerland

September 10: Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria

November 14: Republic of Ireland v New Zealand

November 18: Republic of Ireland v Denmark

Away Games

March 23: Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland

June 7: Denmark v Republic of Ireland

October 12: Georgia v Republic of Ireland

October 15: Switzerland v Republic of Ireland