Ireland fans allocated 800 tickets for Gibraltar game
The FAI have confirmed that the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 Qualifier at Gibraltar will take place at the Victoria Stadium on Saturday, March 23.
UEFA had been concerned about the standard of the 2,300 capacity ground but are satisfied with upgrades and improvements made to the stadium.
800 tickets will be made available to Irish supporters for the game.
The new ticketing allocation structure is as follows:
The Confederation of Republic of Ireland Supporters Clubs welcomed the revised ticketing allocation structure.
"It is a great boost for Irish supporters and an extremely positive outcome achieved by strong and progressive discussions," a spokesperson said.
Home Games
March 26: Republic of Ireland v Georgia
June 10: Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar
September 5: Republic of Ireland v Switzerland
September 10: Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria
November 14: Republic of Ireland v New Zealand
November 18: Republic of Ireland v Denmark
Away Games
March 23: Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland
June 7: Denmark v Republic of Ireland
October 12: Georgia v Republic of Ireland
October 15: Switzerland v Republic of Ireland
