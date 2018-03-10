Ireland downed by the West Indies in Cricket World Cup qualifier

The West Indies are through to the Super Six stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers after a 52-run win over Ireland.

Rovman Powell hit his first century for the Windies recovered from being 98 for 5 after 26-overs to set Ireland a total of 258 to win.

Will Porterfield's side were bowled out for 205 - with Ed Joyce top scoring with 63.

Next up for Ireland is a match against the United Arab Emirates on Monday.
