Ireland downed by the West Indies in Cricket World Cup qualifier
The West Indies are through to the Super Six stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers after a 52-run win over Ireland.
Rovman Powell hit his first century for the Windies recovered from being 98 for 5 after 26-overs to set Ireland a total of 258 to win.
Will Porterfield's side were bowled out for 205 - with Ed Joyce top scoring with 63.
Next up for Ireland is a match against the United Arab Emirates on Monday.
ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier— Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) March 10, 2018
Ireland vs West Indies
WI: 257-8 (50 overs)
IRE: 205 all out (46.2 overs)
West Indies won by 52 runs. #BackingGreen #CWCQ #WIvIRE
Follow online: https://t.co/TJoJfBiNtP pic.twitter.com/ZClkzac0ee
