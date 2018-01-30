Ireland doing even more analysis as they 'go into the unknown', says Sexton

Johnny Sexton says the Irish Rugby team are heading into the unknown as preparations continue for Saturday's Six Nations opener against France in Paris.

The French will be playing under Jacques Brunel for the first time.

The former Italy coach has taken over from Guy Noves who was sacked just five weeks ago.

Sexton says Ireland must expect the unexpected.

“It’s a little bit going into the unknown for us,” said Sexton.

“We’re not exactly sure how they’re going to play, so we really have to be ready to cover all bases and know their individual players really, really well.

“We don’t know what sort of plays they’re going to play because of their new coaches so we’ve got to do even more analysis.”

