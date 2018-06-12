Ireland cricketers fall agonisingly short against the Netherlands in series opener
Chasing a target of 145, the Ireland cricketers fell five runs short of their target in the opening match of their Twenty20 tri-series in Rotterdam.
Twenty-two runs in the penultimate over from Simi Singh and Barry McCarthy gave the tourists a fighting chance, however, requiring six off the final ball, they fell just short of what would have been a remarkable comeback.
It was 57 on debut for Simi Singh which gave the Gary Wilson-captained side a chance after being reduced to 47-5 after 10 overs - requiring 98 to win in the second half of the innings.
Scores of 33 and 36 respectively from Bas de Leede and Pieter Seelaar gave the home side a target that proved to be too much for Ireland.
The sides meet again tomorrow, before the Graham Forde coached side take in Scotland on June 16 and 17.
