Ireland claim first ever team medal at World Equestrian Games
17/09/2018 - 19:12:50
Ireland have won their first ever team medal at the World Equestrian Games.
The team of Cathal Daniels, Sarah Ennis, Sam Watson and Padraig McCarthy finished in second, just behind the gold medal team from Great Britain.
McCarthy also claimed individual silver in the jumping event, placing behind Rosalind Canter.
The Tipperary native is Ireland's first individual medalist in 40 years.
