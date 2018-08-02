Ireland 3x3 basketball team face Ukraine and Germany in U18 Europe Qualifiers

By James O'Connor

The Ireland 3x3 team will face Ukraine and Germany tomorrow as they tip off the FIBA 3x3 Under 18 Men’s Europe Cup Qualifiers in Bari, Italy.

The boys in green have been drawn in Group A, and will also face Switzerland and Andorra on Saturday, with the games taking place at 8.50am and 4.50pm on each day.

Looking ahead to the tournament, Ireland Under 18 men’s 3x3 head coach Paul Kelleher said: “The team has put in a nice body of work the last few weeks. They’ve played a number of games and got sharper over the preparation weeks to a new and different style of play.

“They’ve received great help in their preparations from older and experienced international players, and hopefully that will stand to them over the coming days.”

The Ireland U18 men's 3x3 team: C Heaphy, Colaiste an Phiarsaigh, Neptune BC; D O' Sullivan, Colaiste Choilm, Neptune BC; D Murray, Presentation Brothers, Neptune BC; J Beckom, Bentonville High School, Arkansas, USA.