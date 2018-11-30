IOC has 'stopped planning' for boxing at Tokyo Olympics in 2020

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has stopped planning for the boxing tournament at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

It comes after an investigation was launched into the amateur sport's governing body - the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

In a statement, the IOC said that it had taken the decision after the AIBA submitted a progress report to the body detailing its current situation regarding governance, financial management and sporting integrity.

The Olympic body has previously warned the AIBA that it must sort out its finances and governance problems as well as anti-doping issues in the sport.

The statement also said: "The IOC Executive Board makes all efforts to protect the athletes and ensure that a boxing tournament can take place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 regardless of these measures."

More to follow.