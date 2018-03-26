Inverness’s new mascot is called Lionel Nessie, and he’s already inspired the team to success

Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s newest signing is a pun-inspired mascot who goes by the name of… Lionel Nessie.

Nessie was unveiled this weekend at the Irn-Bru Scottish Challenge Cup final, contested by Inverness and Dumbarton, after some fans had expressed their disappointment that the previous Nessie mascot no longer appeared.

The new Nessie – inspired by Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi – will make regular appearances at the Scottish Championship side’s home games, looking something like this.

New mascot Lionel Nessi is making his debut with us today! #ICTFC pic.twitter.com/I56fccLeSv — Official ICTFC (@ICTFC) March 24, 2018

The new Nessie is sponsored by the Loch Ness Centre and Exhibition, who sounded delighted with their investment.

“We are delighted to again be involved in sponsoring the ICTFC mascot and supporting our local team,” said Robbie Bremner, managing director of the Loch Ness Centre.

“Nessie is known worldwide and we hope that Lionel will encourage as many young supporters as possible to come along and support ICT now and into the future as well as giving us the edge in the final on Saturday.”

Some more pictures of new mascot Lionel Nessi as he meets the fans at #IrnBruCupFinal pic.twitter.com/ZuX8ZQIORG — Official ICTFC (@ICTFC) March 24, 2018

The new name earned a lot of reaction on Twitter. Season ticket holders Bob and Kath Fraser were credited by the club’s website with suggesting the name.

You have now become my Scottish team to follow!!!! — Jo Short (@thebrainofspock) March 26, 2018

And it looks as though the signing immediately paid off, as Inverness beat Dumbarton 1-0 thanks to a late winner.

IRN-BRU CUP WINNERS 2018 pic.twitter.com/3LKCP2fPNb — Official ICTFC (@ICTFC) March 24, 2018

The greatest mascot of his generation?