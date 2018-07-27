Invaluable Denvir gives Leinster back-to-back championships at Slieve Russell

By James O'Connor

Charlie Denvir’s perfect record gave Leinster back-to-back U18 Interprovincial Championships as they halved with Munster on the final day at Slieve Russell.

The Elm Park golfer proved invaluable over the three days winning all three of his singles matches, and gained two more points alongside Alex Maguire in foursomes.

Team captain John Cullen with team manager Dave Parle and the victorious Leinster Boys U18 team. Pic: Pat Cashman

The reigning champions defeated Ulster 7-3 and halved with Connacht and Munster on their way to the title, with Denvir winning the anchor leg against Munster to seal victory in what was a nervous finish for Leinster.

Ulster also went back-to-back yesterday at Slieve Russell as they retained the Under-16 Interprovincial Championship despite losing their final game.

The reigning champions had two big wins against Munster (4-1) and Connacht (4.5-0.5) on the opening day, meaning that Ulster only needed to garner two match points from their final encounter to keep the trophy.

It was a close-run affair in the end as Leinster claimed a 3-2 win but Conor Byrne, who took a maximum of three points from three matches, produced a 2&1 victory in the final game to ensure Ulster finished first.

In other news, Olivia Mehaffey (Royal County Down) posted a second-round 71 (-1) to stay in contention at the European Ladies´ Amateur Championship in Slovakia.

After shooting 70 (-2) in round one, the Curtis Cup star carded four birdies to take sole possession of second going into round three, six strokes back on leader Esther Henseleit of Germany.

Meanwhile, the Irish trio of Julie McCarthy, Paula Grant and Annabel Wilson are all T27 at two-over par (146) heading into round three.