Internationals and academy prospects among 21 new contracts announced by Leinster

By Stephen Barry

Twelve Ireland internationals are among the 21 Leinster players who have signed new contracts for next season.

The wave of new contracts, announced by the province today, features stars of Ireland's Grand Slam success Seán Cronin, Jordan Larmour, Fergus McFadden, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier, as well as Tadhg Furlong and Rob Kearney, whose IRFU central contracts were confirmed earlier this season.

Also committing their futures to the province are internationals Michael Bent, Dave Kearney, Rhys Ruddock and James Tracy.

Jordan Larmour in action against the Dragons.

Vakh Abdaladze, Josh Murphy and Caelan Doris join Larmour in being promoted from the Leinster Academy to the senior squad.

“This is another significant announcement and a huge endorsement of the work being done at grassroots level by the domestic rugby team, the CROs (Community Rugby Officers) and the CCROs (Club Community Rugby Officers) on a daily basis across the 12 counties,” said Cullen.

“Of the 21 contracts announced today 18 came through the Leinster Rugby system and played in clubs and schools around the province.

“It is also great to see four players promoted from the Academy in the last few months and they will all start next season in the Senior squad.

“Jordan Larmour has grabbed a lot of the headlines given his involvement with Ireland during the Six Nations and starting last weekend but Vakh Abdaladze, Josh Murphy and Caelan Doris have all made telling contributions for both Leinster ‘A’ and the Senior side in the Guinness PRO14 during the course of the season.

“I am delighted for them and indeed their families and congratulate them.”

Leinster Rugby – New Senior Contracts 2018/19:

1. Vakh Abdaladze, 2 Leinster Caps (LC), 1 Leinster Try (T)

2. Michael Bent, 4 Ireland Caps (IC), 106 LC, 1 T

3. Ed Byrne, 23 LC, 2 T

4. Seán Cronin, 61 IC, 151 LC, 26 T

5. Barry Daly, 26 LC, 17 T

6. Tom Daly, 10 LC, 2 T

7. Peter Dooley, 47 LC, 2 T

8. Caelan Doris, 1 LC

9. Tadhg Furlong, 6 British & Irish Lions Caps (BIL), 23 IC, 82 LC, 4 T

10. Dave Kearney, 17 IC, 122 LC, 23 T

11. Rob Kearney, 8 BIL, 83 IC, 196 LC, 39 T

12. Jordan Larmour, 3 IC, 20 LC, 7 T

13. Nick McCarthy, 26 LC, 3 T

14. Fergus McFadden, 34 IC, 169 LC, 23 T

15. Ross Molony, 64 LC, 3 T

16. Josh Murphy, 9 LC, 1 T

17. Andrew Porter, 7 IC, 28 LC, 1 T

18. Garry Ringrose, 13 IC, 48 LC, 12 T

19. Rhys Ruddock, 19 IC, 140 LC, 7 T

20. James Tracy, 6 IC, 64 LC, 4 T

21. Josh van der Flier, 10 IC, 60 LC, 7 T