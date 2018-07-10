International Cricket Council and Wimbledon banter on Twitter after Roger Federer's 'cricket' stroke

We all know Roger Federer’s not bad at tennis, but it looks like he knows his cricket shots too – and even cricket’s global governing body agrees.

At least that’s what it looks like, after the Wimbledon Twitter account shared a clip that showed the 36-year-old appearing to use a cricket stroke to hit a loose ball during his match against Adrian Mannarino.

Federer, who won the match against the Frenchman in straight sets, was afforded high praise for the shot too.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted Wimbledon back with a set of updated global batting rankings.

He might be world number two in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour at the moment, but Federer’s top of a batting ranking dreamt up by a cheeky social media curator.

The ICC even compared the Swiss to legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar – with the help of a meme no less.

When greatness recognises greatness 👌 pic.twitter.com/UB2hJli5gw — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2018

The banter never ends – it does take a turn a different direction though.

The ICC were also quick to query how the tennis champion might get on against a top bowler.

US: Is there anything that guy can't do? 🤷‍♂️



ALSO US: But we'd love to see how he fares in the nets facing up to @StuartBroad8 😆 https://t.co/1MCtakhzjz — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2018

Stuart Broad versus Roger Federer – tennis versus cricket.

Even Broad himself has lent his thoughts on the match up.

What would the bowlers meeting be? Bowl Top of off stump with occasional bouncer?! 🎾 🏏 https://t.co/B4HrJtA8sL — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 10, 2018

ICC and ATP – it’s your move.

- Press Association