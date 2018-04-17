Inter Milan swapped shirt names for Instagram handles in their Serie A game against Cagliari

Inter Milan players might hope to see a rise in social media followers after their Instagram handles were emblazoned upon their shirts against Cagliari.

The Serie A game between Champions League-chasers Inter and relegation-threatened Cagliari was dubbed #InterSocialNight, with the club website stating: “it’s set to be the first football match dedicated to all things digital and social media.”

That means Ivan Perisic for example wearing a shirt with ‘@IVANPERISIC444’ on the back, instead of the usual surname.

Tweets from fans pitchside were another feature of the evening, as well as Instagram stories on the big screen and a social corner for club influencers.
