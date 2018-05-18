Injury forces Pat Gilroy to make one change to Dublin hurling side to face Wexford

Dublin senior hurling manager Pat Gilroy has made one enforced change to his team for their trip to Wexford.

Conal Keaney was injured in the opening Leinster Championship round robin defeat to Kilkenny last weekend.

He is replaced at centre forward by Setanta club man Fiontán McGibb.

The Dublin management team have not confirmed whether regular free taker David Treacy has recovered from a hamstring injury to take his place among the subs.

Wexford and Dublin throw in at Wexford Park at 3pm on Sunday.

1 Alan Nolan

2 Paddy Smyth

3 Cian O'Callaghan

4 Bill O'Carroll

5 Shane Barrett

6 Sean Moran

7 Chris Crummey

8 Rian McBride

9 Eoghan O'Donnell

10 Jake Malone

11 Fiontán McGibb

12 Danny Sutcliffe

13 Fergal Whitely

14 Liam Rushe

15 Paul Ryan