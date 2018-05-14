Injury blow for Leinster's Robbie Henshaw ahead of Munster clash

Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of Leinster's PRO14 semi-final.

The Ireland centre will miss Saturday's clash with Munster at the RDS, having suffered a knee injury during the weekend's Champions Cup final.

Isa Nacewa and Johnny Sexton are also major doubts.

The Irish out-half has a groin problem, captain Nacewa has an issue with his calf.

None of the Irish Provinces have completed the European and domestic double, but former Munster and Ireland flanker Alan Quinlan thinks this Leinster team can handle the quick turnaround.

He said: "Obviously, when you win, you have that extra bit of energy in yourself and that feel-good factor and it's all about rest (and) recovery.

"Look, you're going to get a relentless surge of energy from Munster on Saturday but I think because of the squad they have, they can make a couple of changes and bring some more enthusiasm into the squad."