Injured Mo Salah left Champions League final in tears and fans cried with him

Mo Salah left in tears after playing for just half an hour during Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Egyptian star, who was instrumental in the Reds’ blitz to the Kiev final, injured his shoulder during a clash with Sergio Ramos.

Despite attempting to play on, the 25-year-old broke down in tears as he left the pitch to be replaced by Adam Lallana.

The injury came as a blow for Liverpool fans, having seen their team last win the Champions League in 2005.

Fans cried with Salah as he left the field.

Fans watch Salah leave the pitch (Martin Rickett/PA)

I am heartbroken that Mo Salah is injured. I would have been alright with Liverpool getting beaten, but I genuinely can't handle this 😭 — Kirsty (@kirstyspeakman) May 26, 2018

Salah is out and he is in tears. Aw man I am heartbroken for the lad. He deserves to play the whole 90 minutes more than any other player in both of the squads. — DrJarba (@JarbaFifa) May 26, 2018

I'm gutted Salah is injured. Absolutely gutted. — Kristian Sturt - Transfer News (@FootieWriter) May 26, 2018

I am so sad for Mo Salah right now. #ChampionsLeagueFinal #LFC ☹️☹️ — FILIPE✨ (@fildasilva_) May 26, 2018

Poor Salah 😭 Coming out of the game injured. I am gutted — eamon (@eamonwebb) May 26, 2018

People were touched to see Ronaldo console his rival, many noting that the Portuguese himself was in a similar situation during the Euro 2016 final when he sustained a knee injury during the game.

Ronaldo consoling Salah as he leaves the pitch during the Champions League Final (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Best part is Ronaldo came to console Salah before he left the field. Small moment but worth crediting it #UCLfinal — nagaraj (@naga25french) May 26, 2018

Touch of class from Ronaldo to console Salah going off injured. Huge miss for Liverpool but they can still beat Real. #UCLfinal — Oliver Maxfield (@osmaxfield) May 26, 2018

Fair play to #Ronaldo, it was classy of him to console #Salah as he went off. After the final of Euro 2016, I'm sure Ronaldo understands what Salah is going through. #RonaldovsSalah #ChampionsLeagueFinal2018 #LiverpoolVsRealMadrid — Mitch Morgan (@mitch5morgan) May 26, 2018

Even Real Madrid fans were feeling for Salah.

Salah in tears as his game was cut short (Mike Egerton/PA)

Salah :( i am rooting for real madrid, but seeing Salah like that just makes me sad dude😔 — Shabrina🧕🏼 (@shaabriinna) May 26, 2018

No a Liverpool fan but man am I sad for Salah. Incredible season and if that forces him out of the World Cup its truly heartbreaking. — Brian Brennan (@bbri1991) May 26, 2018

I am terribly sad that Salah is off. And am a hardcore RM fan. — ASC (@akshaysc) May 26, 2018

Even though I am supporting Real Madrid, it's sad to see Mo Salah leave the pitch with an injury. — Cy (@cy_mureithi) May 26, 2018

Fans are hoping Salah will be back with his magic as he plays for Egypt during the World Cup in a few weeks’ time.

Salah being console by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Peter Byrne/PA)

I am gutted by @MoSalah 's injury! I hope he recovers well before the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup #UCLFinal — Tony Bekederemo (@TonyBekederemo) May 26, 2018

To say I am gutted for Mo Salah is putting it mildly. This is the cruel part of sport. Hopefully he can go to the World Cup #UCLFinal2018 #RMALIV — Bola Adegbonmire (@Bobokons) May 26, 2018

Get well soon Salah. Hope he doesn't miss the World Cup. — ♕ Naveen Jones (@Naveen_MUFC) May 26, 2018

