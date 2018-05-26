Injured Mo Salah left Champions League final in tears and fans cried with him

Back to Sport Home

Mo Salah left in tears after playing for just half an hour during Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Egyptian star, who was instrumental in the Reds’ blitz to the Kiev final, injured his shoulder during a clash with Sergio Ramos.

Despite attempting to play on, the 25-year-old broke down in tears as he left the pitch to be replaced by Adam Lallana.

The injury came as a blow for Liverpool fans, having seen their team last win the Champions League in 2005.

Fans cried with Salah as he left the field.

Fans watch Salah leave the pitch (Martin Rickett/PA)

People were touched to see Ronaldo console his rival, many noting that the Portuguese himself was in a similar situation during the Euro 2016 final when he sustained a knee injury during the game.

Ronaldo consoling Salah as he leaves the pitch during the Champions League Final (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Even Real Madrid fans were feeling for Salah.

Salah in tears as his game was cut short (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fans are hoping Salah will be back with his magic as he plays for Egypt during the World Cup in a few weeks’ time.

Salah being console by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Peter Byrne/PA)

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Mo Salah, UK, Champions League, football, Mo Salah, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Sport