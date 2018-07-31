India set-up World Cup quarter-final rematch with Ireland

India set up a Women’s World Cup quarter-final meeting with Ireland after beating Italy in their cross-over match.

A comfortable 3-0 win was enough to see India advance into the last eight as goals from Lalremsiami, Neha Goyal and Vandana Katariya saw off the lower-ranked Italians.

Ireland are now waiting on Thursday after they progressed straight into the quarter-finals having topped Pool B ahead of England.

England sealed a place in the quarter-finals with victory over South Korea in their own cross-over match.

Favourites Holland will be waiting in the last eight on Thursday after the hosts’ 2-0 win at Lee Valley.

Sophie Bray opened the scoring for England in the early stages and were able to withstand everything South Korea had to throw at them before Lily Owsley secured progression.

