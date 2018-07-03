India end England’s winning run – the story of the match

England’s winning white-ball run came to a juddering halt at Old Trafford as India stormed into a 1-0 lead at the start of the Vitality IT20 series.

Jos Buttler’s seventh Twenty20 half-century in his last eight attempts, dating back to his Indian Premier League heroics for Rajasthan Royals, hinted at much better than England’s eventual 159 for eight after being put in.

Kuldeep Yadav did the damage with some brilliant variations and deceptions for his maiden five-wicket haul at this level, and then on a glorious evening KL Rahul (101no) made short work of the chase as India prevailed with eight wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Come back Australia … we’re missing you

Australia were beaten by England (Mike Egerton/PA)

It was widely-predicted India may pose a more significant threat to England’s white-ball aspirations than a depleted Australia did last month. Suddenly, after this reality check, it already seems such a long time ago that England were completing their 5-0 one-day international whitewash of their ‘Ashes’ rivals. In fact, it was just nine days ago – and only six since they were doling out a Twenty20 victory too at Edgbaston.

Tweet of the day

Two sides to this story

Kuldeep Yadav, right, got England in a spin (Martin Rickett/PA)

Many will cite England’s haplessness against spin, a favoured modern meme of course. It is the second time in as many Twenty20 meetings that an India wrist-spinner has recorded a five-wicket haul against them – Yuzvendra Chahal achieved the feat in Bangalore last year. But for those interested also in according credit where it is due, Kuldeep Yadav exhibited a high level of skill and nous.

Stat of the day

England’s Jos Buttler hits a four against India (Martin Rickett/PA)

Seven in eight – some going by Buttler to achieve the consistency of seven Twenty20 half-centuries in his last eight attempts, dating back to his Indian Premier League brilliance – in the most hit-and-miss format of all.

What next?

On to Cardiff on Friday, when England must respond instantly to keep the three-match series alive.

- Press Association