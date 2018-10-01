In Social: How Team Europe have reacted to their Ryder Cup success
01/10/2018 - 11:52:00Back to Ryder Cup Sport Home
The reaction to Europe’s Ryder Cup win over the United States continues to pour in.
Here, we collate the best from Team Europe on social media.
The captain and his assistants
The automatic picks
Miss him already!! 😔 https://t.co/x74nXNUuiW— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) October 1, 2018
It was an absolute honour to be a part of this team!!— Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) September 30, 2018
The support we received all week was incredible!!
Being part of a winning Ryder Cup team is a dream come true. 🏆🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻#TeamEurope #RyderCup #AllezLesBleu pic.twitter.com/Yn8GQgFOfE
Incredible Day. Incredible Week. Incredible Team. Incredible Captain.— Thorbjørn Olesen (@Thorbjornolesen) September 30, 2018
Words can’t describe this feeling!! It has been an absolute honour to represent Team Europe with these guys! Thank you to everyone for the amazing support 🏆🇪🇺 #AllezlesBleus pic.twitter.com/QOhNtvpcoM
🇪🇺 @RyderCupEurope pic.twitter.com/idCtP4BwIN— Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) September 30, 2018
The wild cards
As a parent, these moments we get to spend with one another sometimes are few and far between Luke, but when moments like this come around I was not letting you down today... you lived every shot with us this week.. love you buddy.. @RyderCupEurope 👍🏻🏆❤️— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 30, 2018
Dreams do come true pic.twitter.com/5sv7xSXzv1
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here