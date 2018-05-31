In pictures: Zidane’s reign at Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane has called time on his trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid, just five days after the club secured their third successive Champions League title.
The 45-year-old won nine titles during his three seasons, including three Champions League crowns, one LaLiga title, two UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups and a Spanish Super Cup.
Here, Press Association Sport has a look back at the Frenchman’s tenure at the Bernabeu.
🏆🙌1️⃣— #CHAMP13NS 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) August 10, 2016
Zidane is the first madridista to win the UEFA Super Cup as a player and coach!
👉 https://t.co/Z49feaGc6H 🎥 pic.twitter.com/R0axFRQWn5
👔🏅👏 #RMCWC— #CHAMP13NS 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) December 19, 2016
Thanks for an unforgettable 2016, Zizou!
🏆 La Undécima
🏆 UEFA Super Cup
🏆 Club World Cup#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/8ibozJAnru
LaLiga CHAMPIONS. 🇪🇸🏆⚽— #CHAMP13NS 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) May 21, 2017
🙌 ¡¡GRACIAS, #Zidane!! 🙌#33Ligas #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/hCFqE3gtrJ
🔝 #Zidane has won ALL of his finals as #RealMadrid coach!— #CHAMP13NS 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) August 17, 2017
Champions League 🏆🏆
UEFA Super Cup 🏆🏆
FIFA Club World Cup 🏆
Spanish Super Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sCWCwu94T3
- Press Association
