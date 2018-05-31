In pictures: Zidane’s reign at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has called time on his trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid, just five days after the club secured their third successive Champions League title.

The 45-year-old won nine titles during his three seasons, including three Champions League crowns, one LaLiga title, two UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups and a Spanish Super Cup.

Here, Press Association Sport has a look back at the Frenchman’s tenure at the Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Real Madrid against Roma in Zidane’s first Champions League match in charge (John Walton/Empics)

Real Madrid head coach Zidane and Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini on the touchline during the 2016 Champions League semi-final at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Zidane celebrates his first Champions League crown (Mike Egerton/Empics)

Real Madrid players celebrate with head coach Zidane after their extra-time victory over Atletico Madrid (Mike Egerton/Empics)

Zidane with the trophy after the 2017 Champions League final (Mike Egerton/Empics)

Zidane in training ahead of the 2017 UEFA Super Cup against Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Zidane collecting his fifth trophy as Real Madrid boss after winning the UEFA Super Cup against Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Zidane shares a joke with Alarcon Isco and Carlos Casemiro during the 2018 Champions League final (Nick Potts/PA)

Real Madrid head coach Zidane and Luke Modric celebrate after winning the 2018 Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)

Zidane and his assistants pose with winning the 2018 Champions League title (Francisco Seco/AP/PA)

Real Madrid players lift their head coach into the air as they celebrate after winning the 2018 Champions League final at the Bernabeu (Francisco Seco/AP/PA)

Zidane announces his decision to leave his role as Real Madrid head coach (Borja B. Hojas/AP/PA)

- Press Association
