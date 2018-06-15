In pictures: The four men to have scored at four World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty-spot opener for Portugal against Spain on Friday saw him become the fourth man to score at four World Cups.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at those to have done so.

Uwe Seeler

Germany’s Uwe Seeler scoring against Spain at Villa Park in 1966 (PA Archive)

Germany striker Seeler was a runner-up as West Germany lost to England in 1966. Personally, he scored at the 1958, 62, 66 and 70 tournaments.

Pele

Pele (not pictured) scored against Bulgaria at Goodison Park in 1966 (PA Archive)

Pele needs no introduction. An all-time great, he was on target in 1958, 62, 66 and 70. He won the World Cup in all but one of those years.

Miroslav Klose

Germany’s Miroslav Klose celebrates after scoring at the 2010 World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

Klose said 2014 would be his final outing for Germany and he went out on a high, winning in Brazil. He scored in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s first World Cup was 2006 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ronaldo was at Manchester United when he played at his first World Cup in 2006. He has scored in each one since, but has yet to win it. Could this be his year?

- Press Association