In pictures: The career of David Haye

The wife of a Polish father of two hacked to death during a frenzied machete attack ...
The Prince of Wales was due to visit a Methodist ...
The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan ...
The man had asked a judge to give retrospective ...
Download our app
Employers are looking for more than ‘hard skills’, ...
The airline wants UK MPs to back the third ...
The fashion chain has been shutting stores ...
The online fashion retailer Boohoo has reported ...
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have concluded an extraordinary ...
Prosecutors said the evidence against Jean-Claude ...
The bullet-proof, bomb-proof presidential ...
Gwent Police said five people were taken ...
Reid said she takes a ‘relaxed’ approach when she ...
‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Howie Mandel dishes ...
The singer said she had an embarrassing incident with her famous ...
The actress will soon be seen starring opposite Emilia Fox in Silent Witness.
From literary giants such as Yeats and Oscar Wilde to musical icons like Bono, Enya, ...
US President, Donald trump, and North Korean ...
"I'm really looking forward to that - and ...
Netflix went down last and people took to ...
Andy Farrell believes the Irish management’s most difficult ...
The charismatic Londoner has called time on his career.
The former WBA heavyweight champion insisted he would stop fighting if he again lost ...
Wyness was suspended last week after falling out with Aston Villa owner Tony Xia.
12/06/2018 - 12:57:00Back to Sport Home
Two-weight world champion David Haye has announced his retirement, bringing to an end one of British boxing’s most colourful careers.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at the Hayemaker’s career in pictures.
Haye made a name for himself as an explosive cruiserweight (Nick Potts/PA)
In his 11th fight – a world title one – he lost for the first time, to Carl Thompson (Mark Lees/PA)
He would win the cruiserweight title and then demolish Enzo Maccarinelli (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Haye moved up to heavyweight and won the world title, beating Nikolai Valuev in Germany (Nick Potts/PA)
Domestic rival Audley Harrison challenged Haye to a bitter clash (Dave Thompson/PA)
Haye won, easily (Dave Thompson/PA)
Haye aggressively pursued heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko (Ian Nicholson/PA)
But he lost, citing a broken toe, and soon retired (Lewis Whyld/PA)
A grudge with domestic rival Dereck Chisora got him back in the ring 12 months later (Nick Potts/PA)
He won, easily (Nick Potts/PA)
Celebrity called as Haye went in the jungle (ITV)
But in 2016, a new-look Haye was back, beating Mark de Mori (Adam Davy/PA)
Another domestic duel, and a snapped Achilles. Haye lost to Tony Bellew (Nick Potts/PA)
Despite an injury postponement, Bellew granted Haye a rematch (Ian Walton/PA)
The result was the same. Haye’s career was over (Nick Potts/PA)
- Press Association
Davy Fitzgerald slammed the refereeing performance of James McGrath on Saturday.
“It’s such a hard blow. It was an incredible act of bravery – one of the bravest acts I’ve ever seen – and it stopped a Carlow attack when they were driving on looking for a goal to level the game.”
The second-round draw for the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers has taken place.
The race decided the destination of the National Championship.
Michael Ryan wasn’t about to make any big calls about his future from a place of dejection.
Sky Sports have apologised for not commencing their live coverage of Saturday evening’s Leinster SHC game until the 24th minute.
Gareth Bale’s future could still be at Real Madrid, according to some reports.
A "magic" pre-game moment, as he received a standing ovation from the travelling Mayo faithful, helped to calm his nerves.
Join the conversation - comment here