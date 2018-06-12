In pictures: The career of David Haye

Two-weight world champion David Haye has announced his retirement, bringing to an end one of British boxing’s most colourful careers.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the Hayemaker’s career in pictures.

Haye made a name for himself as an explosive cruiserweight (Nick Potts/PA)

In his 11th fight – a world title one – he lost for the first time, to Carl Thompson (Mark Lees/PA)

He would win the cruiserweight title and then demolish Enzo Maccarinelli (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Haye moved up to heavyweight and won the world title, beating Nikolai Valuev in Germany (Nick Potts/PA)

Domestic rival Audley Harrison challenged Haye to a bitter clash (Dave Thompson/PA)

Haye won, easily (Dave Thompson/PA)

Haye aggressively pursued heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko (Ian Nicholson/PA)

But he lost, citing a broken toe, and soon retired (Lewis Whyld/PA)

A grudge with domestic rival Dereck Chisora got him back in the ring 12 months later (Nick Potts/PA)

He won, easily (Nick Potts/PA)

Celebrity called as Haye went in the jungle (ITV)

But in 2016, a new-look Haye was back, beating Mark de Mori (Adam Davy/PA)

Another domestic duel, and a snapped Achilles. Haye lost to Tony Bellew (Nick Potts/PA)

Despite an injury postponement, Bellew granted Haye a rematch (Ian Walton/PA)

The result was the same. Haye’s career was over (Nick Potts/PA)

