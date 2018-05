Liverpool fans hope to see a Roman conquest as their team meets Roma in their Champions League semi-final second leg in the Italian capital.

A heavy security presence was deployed for a fixture with a history of violence, but with a 5-2 lead after the first leg, Jurgen Klopp men’s are favourites to advance to the final in Kiev.

Roma fans surround their team’s bus as it arrives at the Stadio Olimpico (Steve Parsons/PA)

No doubt who this fan is supporting (Steven Paston/PA)

A security presence in front of the Colosseum (Steven Paston/PA)

A view of a Liverpool flag in Rome ahead of the Champions League clash with Roma (Steven Paston/PA)

Police keeping an eye on Liverpool fans at Villa Borghese (Steve Parsons/PA)

Buses at Villa Borghese where Liverpool fans assembled before being transported to the stadium (Steve Parsons/PA)

Liverpool FC stewards talking to Italian police (Steve Parsons/PA)

Liverpool FC fans at the Colosseum (Steve Parsons/PA)

An impressive stadium but not the venue for Wednesday’s match (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Vatican City seen from Villa Borghese in Rome, where the fans assembled to catch buses (Steve Parsons/PA)

Italian police search Liverpool FC fans (Steve Parsons/PA)

Jurgen Klopp’s players observed a curfew ahead of the game although the same was not necessarily true of supporters (Steve Parsons/PA)

Liverpool fans decorated the stadium with their banners (Steve Paston/PA)

- Press Association