In Pictures: England bugged by flies in World Cup opener

England had to see off more than the 11 players from Tunisia in their opening World Cup clash in Volgograd.

(Tim Goode/PA)

Swarms of flies descended on the Volgograd Arena, causing discomfort for the players – who resorted to applying insect repellent in a bid to combat the biting bugs.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Tim Goode/PA)

Three Lions captain and match-winner Harry Kane said after the 2-1 victory: “We got told before that there was going to be quite a lot of flies and when we went out for the warm-up it was a lot more than we all kind of thought.

(Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

(Tim Goode/PA)

“We had a lot of bug spray on before the game, half-time, which was important because there was some of them in your eyes, some of them in your mouth.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

“But I guess that’s part of just dealing whatever comes your way and the team coped with it well.”

(Tim Goode/PA)

(Tim Goode/PA)

