‘I’m numb with nerves’: Ireland fans ‘barbarically excited’ for Grand Slam showdown

Irish rugby fans are hoping for a glorious St Patrick's Day as their side takes on England in a Grand Slam showdown at Twickenham.

London has been painted green as Ireland's rugby squad bid for a place in Irish folklore in the Six Nations on England's home turf.

Ireland has already won the Six Nations - their third in five years - but are hoping to secure a sweet victory over the English to cement their third ever Grand Slam.

Fans arrive at Twickenham. Photo: David Mirzoeff/PA

With tickets akin to gold dust, hundreds of Irish fans have gathered at pubs near Twickenham stadium in the south west of the capital.

On a packed train en route to the area, Ciaran Walsh, 22, from Cork, said he is "barbarically excited", adding: "It is a seismic day in Irish rugby history."

Conor Crowley, 22, from Cork, said: "It is a Herculean day in the Irish rugby calendar."

Conor Barry, 22, also from Gaggin in West Cork, said: "I actually have a feeling of numbness with nerves."

- PA