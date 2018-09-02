I’m not happy with the goals we let in, says Barca boss Valverde after 8-2 win

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was not fully satisfied after watching his side thrash Huesca 8-2 to go top of LaLiga.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both scored twice and after Jorge Pulido’s own goal Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Jordi Alba were all on target as Valverde’s side ran riot in the second half.

But Huesca had opened the scoring through Watford loanee Cucho Hernandez and pulled it back to 3-2 before the break when Alex Gallar converted a cut-back.

Despite the lop-sided scoreline, both Huesca’s goals rankled with Valverde.

“I’m happy because we created many chances, but I’m not satisfied with the two goals conceded. We have to limit the chances near our area,” he said after the game.

Huesca made a fight of the first period, but Barca hit the woodwork through Dembele and Messi either side of the break and eventually ran their opponents ragged.

“We had patience and dominated the game, and eight goals are the product of the plays we generated throughout the game,” Valverde added.

Barca, who leapfrogged Celta Vigo and Real Madrid into top spot, have started the season with four straight wins in all competitions having launched their campaign last month with victory against Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup.

“The goal was to reach the break in September with nine points and the Super Cup title,” Valverde added.

“We’ve many games coming up, but it’s better to be ahead (in LaLiga) after the first three games.”

Huesca, promoted to the top flight in May, were unbeaten in their first two LaLiga games this season, winning at Eibar and drawing at Athletic Bilbao and coach Leo Franco remained proud of his team.

“In this game I asked the players for the courage to play, to face the best team in the world and with that first part we did, we got it,” he said.

“The result is bulky and hurts, but I am grateful for the effort of my players. They have continued running and fighting despite the minutes and the result.”

The 41-year-old Argentinian added: “We had an idea, we were brave and we knew how to go forward.

“You have to be very mature to do that and the team has shown that it is.”

- Press Association