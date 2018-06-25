'I'm bored of the lads all night': Roy Keane roasts Ian Wright and Gary Neville on ITV panel

By Stephen Barry

Roy Keane was, as ever, the voice of reason on ITV last night.

As England pundits and fans were whipping up a storm of expectation - will the Three Lions get to the quarters, semis, or could they bring football home? - Keane became bored of such loose talk.

He brought the discussion back to earth with his usual bluntness, leaving Ian Wright and Gary Neville, the targets of his ire, in stitches.

"I'm kind of bored of the lads all night. England have already won the tournament, according to these lads down there," said the Ireland assistant manager of Wright and Neville.

"Don't worry about last-16, quarter-final....final, like these guys down there.

"Try to win the next game of football."

"Don't try and please everyone. You are on about giving lads from the squad a game. Try to win the next game of football."